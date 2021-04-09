Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 246.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 134,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,763,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,256 shares of company stock worth $14,779,966. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

