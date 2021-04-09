Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,162 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,525 shares of company stock worth $11,383,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 126.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

