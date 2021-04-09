Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,368 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Brinker International worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $68.68. 9,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,372. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

