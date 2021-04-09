Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,368 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Brinker International worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $29,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

