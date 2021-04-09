Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,155 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 57,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,701. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

