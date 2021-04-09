Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Sells 691 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.3% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 108,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

V stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.30. 153,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,081,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

