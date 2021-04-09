Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 2,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

