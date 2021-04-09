Homeros Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.33 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Homeros Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

