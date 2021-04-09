HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. Analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 190,476 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

