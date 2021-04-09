HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.40 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for $2.96 or 0.00005081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $73,775.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00086427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.52 or 0.00613818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP (HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.