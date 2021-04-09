Honest Price Reaches $0.0331 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Honest has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $3.11 million and $88,543.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00289451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.28 or 0.00775610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,682.34 or 1.00410733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.49 or 0.00740024 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

