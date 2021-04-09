Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 32,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 36,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of HON traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,532. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.99 and a 200 day moving average of $198.73. The company has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $221.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

