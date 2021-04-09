HOQU (HQX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $879,264.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $436,435.27 and $879,264.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.38 or 0.00623146 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040283 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.