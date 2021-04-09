Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,614 shares of company stock worth $28,904,018. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

