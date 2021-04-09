Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 640,791 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Houston American Energy news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,960.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at $376,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

