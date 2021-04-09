Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 4.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.89 and last traded at $111.89. 598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 135,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

