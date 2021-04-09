HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025,685 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,004,166 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of HP worth $172,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $3,990,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in HP by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 900,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 770,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in HP by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,895 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $413,229,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

