Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $538,988.00.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50.

On Thursday, February 11th, Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45.

On Friday, January 15th, Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. 48,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 107,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 152,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 37,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

