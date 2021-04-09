Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.48 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.55 and its 200-day moving average is $407.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.