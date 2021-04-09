Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $16.92

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $17.50. Humanigen shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 10,068 shares changing hands.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,001,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 570,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,028 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth about $7,459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,818,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

