Humaniq Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $75,494.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.38 or 0.00623146 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040283 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.