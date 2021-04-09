Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN):

4/7/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $17.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.25 to $18.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.25 to $18.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $17.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $17.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $17.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Huntington have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect higher revenues, partly offset by rise in expenses and provisions. Huntington’s efforts to expand footprint through strategic initiatives, and continued rise in loans and deposits are likely to lend support revenues in the quarters ahead. Notably, in December 2020, Huntington entered into an all-stock merger deal with TCF Financial to form one of the top 10 U.S. regional banks. Also, the company's improving credit quality is a tailwind. However, shrinking margins due to the prevailing low interest rate environment and significant exposure to commercial loans amid uncertain markets remain concerns.”

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 304,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,270,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Get Huntington Bancshares Incorporated alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 106,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.7% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 247,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.