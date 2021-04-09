Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE:HUN opened at $27.88 on Friday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.