Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $58,498.96 or 1.00380092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $65.00 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00069922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00293144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.00767258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,412.80 or 1.00232247 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.68 or 0.00728726 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

