Huobi Token Price Tops $18.01 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $18.01 or 0.00030862 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and $461.62 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00022036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.61 or 0.00619576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

