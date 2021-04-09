HUSD (HUSD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $380.17 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $725.49 million and approximately $380.17 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00053850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00084713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.65 or 0.00611360 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00038034 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 725,374,814 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

