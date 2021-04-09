HYCON (HYC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $880,999.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $880,999.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HYCON has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003268 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00066968 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,020,881,040 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,881,038 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

