Hydro One (TSE:H) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.29.

Hydro One stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.02. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$24.64 and a 12-month high of C$30.57.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

