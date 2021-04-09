Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $19.87 million and $2.17 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00053928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00085375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.51 or 0.00618395 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040758 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

