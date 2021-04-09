Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Up to $57.55

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.55, but opened at $58.78. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 639 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,089,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

