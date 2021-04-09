HyperBurn (HYPR) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, HyperBurn has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperBurn has a market cap of $7.07 million and $1,249.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperBurn coin can currently be purchased for $12.79 or 0.00021819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperBurn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00290044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.15 or 0.00775029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,869.29 or 1.00463636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00741007 BTC.

HyperBurn Profile

HyperBurn’s total supply is 664,592 coins and its circulating supply is 552,783 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

HyperBurn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperBurn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperBurn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperBurn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperBurn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.