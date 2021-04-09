HyperCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.76 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. HyperCash has a market cap of $79.72 million and $29.76 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,243.20 or 0.99941220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00465529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.90 or 0.00325860 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.20 or 0.00787947 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00106719 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004251 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

