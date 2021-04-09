HyperDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $407,112.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $407,112.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

