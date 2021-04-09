HyperExchange Price Hits $0.0260 on Top Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $17,244.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00299592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.00775650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,651.56 or 1.00867371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.44 or 0.00740255 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

