I/O Coin Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $41,818.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.00454122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029006 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.51 or 0.04585867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,798,520 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

