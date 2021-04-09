IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of IBI Group stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.90. 15,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,581. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.22. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.79 million and a PE ratio of 23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

