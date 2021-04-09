ICHI Price Reaches $14.38 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 16% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $39.40 million and $349,031.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $14.38 or 0.00023716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00069372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00302587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.00742675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,574.50 or 0.99888111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.24 or 0.00711126 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,739,235 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

