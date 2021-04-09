Iconic Token (ICNQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,756.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $5.25 million and $4,756.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.41 or 0.00771408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,614.05 or 1.00611270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.12 or 0.00748602 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.