Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $2.16. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 59,954 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

