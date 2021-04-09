ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.20 Million

Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post $304.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.10 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $328.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,956,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,476,390 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $39,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,502,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.95. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

