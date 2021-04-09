Ideaology (IDEA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $699,700.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $699,700.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00054882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00621945 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.