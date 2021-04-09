Idena Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,445.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $1,445.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00296522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00027835 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00766411 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,107,228 coins and its circulating supply is 39,630,501 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

