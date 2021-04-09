Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.48

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $12.35. Identiv shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2,571,841 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $210.78 million, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

