IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of IDEX worth $81,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.89.

NYSE:IEX opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $217.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

