IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $99.34 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $99.34 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.82 or 0.00618747 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037724 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.