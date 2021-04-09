IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,630 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $160,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $499.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $246.40 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

