IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $59,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $499.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.40 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.