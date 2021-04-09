Idle (IDLE) Tops One Day Volume of $230,457.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $9.80 or 0.00016831 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $12.79 million and $230,457.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00296522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00766411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,436.79 or 1.00311851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.00729192 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,466 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

