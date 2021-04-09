Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

IDRSF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

