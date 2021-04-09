IG Gold Market Cap Hits $32.92 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 222.9% higher against the dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $32.92 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00290525 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

